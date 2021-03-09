HANNIBAL — USCellular has named Charles Tyler as retail sales manager of the Hannibal store.
In this role, Tyler is responsible for leading his team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs.
Tyler brings nearly four years of sales experience, including two years of wireless experience, to this new position and most recently served as a retail wireless consultant with UScellular.
“At UScellular we hold ourselves to a high standard to ensure that we provide our customers an excellent wireless experience,” said Joe Cabrera, director of retail sales and operations for UScellular in Missouri and Kansas. “I am excited for Charles to lead our Hannibal store, and I’m confident that his leadership skills will guide our team to help customers in the area with their technology needs.”
Tyler received a bachelor’s degree in public relations from Hannibal-LaGrange University, where he served as an admissions representative. He is currently working toward a master’s degree in business administration through University of Arizona Global Campus, while also making time to enjoy strategic board games, being outdoors and spending time with his wife and dog.