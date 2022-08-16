HANNIBAL — A Tuesday afternoon accident on the 4400 block of McMasters resulted in the occupants of one vehicle sustaining injuries and another motorist's arrest for DWI.
According to a report, Hannibal police officers were dispatched by NECOMM to a two-vehicle accident at about 2:43 p.m. They found a 2019 Subaru Ascent resting on its side and a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee involved in the collision.
The officers' investigation concluded the motorist of the Subaru was driving north and the motorist of the Jeep was driving south when they reportedly crossed the center line, striking the Subaru.
The occupants of the Subaru were transported by ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital. Officers believed the injuries were not life-threatening.
The driver of the Jeep was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.