STAFF REPORT
BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Two teenagers were injured Thursday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred at 8:25 a.m., Jan. 27, on MO-NN, 3 miles north of U.S. 61.
Involved in the mishap was a 1999 GMC Sonoma that was driven by a 17-year-old female from Moscow Mills.
According to the accident report the driver lost control of the vehicle which traveled off the road, struck a sign and overturned.
The driver, who was wearing a safety device, suffered moderate injuries.
Left with minor injuries was a 17-year-old female passenger from Troy, who was also wearing a safety device.
Both of the teenagers were taken to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis by Pike County EMS.
