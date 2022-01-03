TAYLOR, Mo. — A pair of Arkansas teenagers suffered minor injuries Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the mishap occurred at 12:20 p.m., Jan. 2, on U.S. 61 at Taylor.
Involved in the crash was a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 16-year-old female from Flippin, Ark.
According to the accident report the driver lost control on the ice covered roadway causing the vehicle to travel off the left side of the road where it struck a sign and guardrail.
In addition to the driver also injured was a passenger, a 17-year-old female from Flippin, Ark.
Both females, who were wearing safety devices, were transported by Marion County ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
