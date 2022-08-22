EOLIA, Mo. — Two people were seriously injured when the motorcycle they were riding hit a deer at about 6:25 a.m. Sunday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at about 6:25 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 on Highway H east of Pike County Road 250.
Anthony J. Foulon, 44, of Annada, Mo., was heading east on Highway H on a 2008 Kawasaki ZX600J motorcycle. Peggy S. Smith, 46, of Elsberry, was a passenger.
According to officers, the motorcycle struck a deer that entered the roadway. Foulon and Smith were transported by Lincoln County Ambulance to SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital.
Both motorcycle occupants were wearing a helmet.
