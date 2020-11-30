CENTER, Mo. — Two people were seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident in Ralls County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash occurred at 1:50 p.m., Nov. 29, on Route P, 5 miles south of Center.
A 2015 Toyota Prius was being driven north by 34-year-old Alida A. Gower of Farber while a southbound 2000 Ford Ranger was being operated by 49-year-old Collin F. Waldmeier of Center.
According to the accident report the collision occurred when the Ford crossed the centerline and struck the Toyota head on.
Gower, who was wearing a safety device, was flown to University Medical Center in Columbia. Waldmeier, who was not wearing a safety device, was taken by ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.