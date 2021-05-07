BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Two people were seriously injured Thursday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash in Pike County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the accident happened at 2:30 p.m., May 6, on Highway V at County Road 451.
A 2005 Pontiac G6 was being driven north by 30-year-old Wesley D. Fuget of Vandalia. According to the accident report, the driver swerved to miss a deer in the roadway. When he overcorrected the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road where it went down an embankment, hit the ground, traveled up the embankment and struck several trees before coming to a stop on the roadway.
In addition to Fuget also injured was a passenger, 27-year-old Amber N. Hobbs of Curryville. Both of the injured were flown to University Hospital in Columbia.
Fuget was wearing a safety device while Hobbs was not.