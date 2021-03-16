HANNIBAL — Officers assigned to the Hannibal Police Department’s Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad arrested Chivas Demarco Brown, 37, of Columbia, Mo., and Marcus L. McGruder, 44, of Hannibal, for distribution of narcotics from two separate investigations.
Brown was arrested and charged with distribution of a controlled substance as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale of heroin. Detectives stopped a vehicle on New London Gravel Road near Orchard Ave. and took Brown into custody on the previous charge. During their investigation at the scene, officers found a substantial amount of a substance believed to be methamphetamine. Brown was placed in the Marion County Jail on a 24-hour hold and the cases were sent to the Ralls County Prosecutor and Marion County Prosecutor for review. A warrant was filed in Marion County Circuit Court charging Brown with distribution of a controlled substance, with bond set at $25,000 cash only. A warrant was also issued in Ralls County Circuit Court charging Brown with possession of a controlled substance, with bond set at $50,000 cash only.
McGruder was arrested as a result of an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine after officers observed suspicious activity in the 1200 block of Lyon. Detectives were able to stop the vehicle. Officers reported McGruder refused to exit the vehicle, and he was taken into custody after application of pepper spray.
Detectives found drug-related items in the vehicle and transported McGruder to the police department. Upon further investigation, officers determined there was a substantial amount of a substance believed to be methamphetamine located in McGruder’s mouth.
McGruder was transported for medical evaluation, then to the Marion County Jail on a 24-hour hold for charges of distribution of a controlled substance, resisting arrest for a felony, tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. McGruder also was held on a no-bond parole warrant, and a Marion County warrant for possession of a controlled substance, with a bond set at $10,000.
The Hannibal Police Department would like to remind citizens if they suspect drug activity to submit their crime tips at www.hannibalpd.com or call 573-221-0987.