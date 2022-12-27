BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The latest edition of Missouri Life magazine features seven people over 70, and two of them are from Pike County.
Contemporary artist Madelynne Engle of Eolia and Bowling Green Mayor Jim Arico are showcased in the magazine’s January-February issue. Also highlighted are people from Branson, Cuba, Liberty, Lincoln and Warrensburg.
Engle and Arico say kindness, joy and unselfishness are the keys to a successful life. Both have received state and national recognition for their endeavors.
Missouri Life says that 70 is the new 50, and that many who have spent more than seven decades on the planet are “flouting the stereotypes of aging.”
The magazine says its Seven Over 70 are “vibrant, valiant Missourians (who are) still blazing bright arcs well into their later years and improving the lives of all who enter their orbits.”
Missouri Life is available in many stores.
