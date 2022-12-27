BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The latest edition of Missouri Life magazine features seven people over 70, and two of them are from Pike County.

Contemporary artist Madelynne Engle of Eolia and Bowling Green Mayor Jim Arico are showcased in the magazine’s January-February issue. Also highlighted are people from Branson, Cuba, Liberty, Lincoln and Warrensburg.

