HANNIBAL — A two-vehicle accident left two people with minor injuries Monday afternoon.
According to officers, Daniel L. Plant, 64, of Knoxville, Tenn., was driving a 2020 Hyundai Kona east on Forrest Drive at 2:05 p.m. Plant failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a 2019 Honda CR-V driven by Paula J. Powers, 54, of Hannibal.
