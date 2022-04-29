BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash Thursday night in Pike County resulted in the deaths of two Louisiana residents.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred at 11:55 p.m on westbound U.S. 54, a half-mile east of County Road 279.
Involved in the collision was a 2005 Toyota Matrix driven by 22-year-old Caleb D. Perez and a 2000 Chevrolet S-10 operated by 44-year-old Jason M. Hagaman.
According to the accident report, the Toyota crossed the center line and struck the Chevrolet.
Both drivers were pronounced dead by EMS personnel at 11:59 p.m. They were taken by the Pike County coroner to the Bibb-Veach Funeral Home.