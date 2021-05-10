BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Two juveniles suffered serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash occurred at 12:10 a.m., May 9, at 24140 Highway 161 in Pike County.
A 1999 Mazda B Series was being driven north on Highway 161 by a 16-year-old male from Bowling Green. According to the report, the vehicle ran off the right side of the road. When the driver overcorrected the vehicle crossed over the highway where it traveled off the left side of the road and overturned.
In addition to the driver also injured was a 16-year-old male from Bowling Green, who was a passenger. Neither was wearing a safety device.
The driver was flown to St. Louis Children’s Hospital for treatment. The passenger was flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.