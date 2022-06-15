HANNIBAL — Two people were injured Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred at 3:45 p.m. on U.S. 61, three miles west of Hannibal. Involved in the mishap was a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Raymond G. Gearhart, 73, of Bowling Green and a 2007 Ford E450 box truck operated by Allan D. Zeigler, 47, of Wooden, Iowa.
According to the incident report the Chevrolet failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled into the path of the Ford.
Gearhart, who was wearing a safety device, suffered serious injuries. He was flown to University Hospital in Columbia.
Also injured was a passenger in the Chevrolet, 36-year-old George W. Mulhollen of Bowling Green. He sustained moderate injuries.
Mulhollen, who was wearing a safety device, was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital by Marion County ambulance.
• A Hannibal man suffered moderate injuries Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision in Marion County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 1:35 p.m. on MO 79 at River Hills Road in Hannibal.
Involved in the crash was a 1992 Harley-Davidson Softail driven by Michael B. Owens, 36, of Hannibal and a 2015 Kenworth tractor operated by Paul D. Taylor, 59, of Boonville.
According to the incident report the collision occurred when the motorcycle attempted to make a U-turn in front of the tractor and was struck head on.
Owens, who was not wearing a safety device, was transported by Marion County ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.