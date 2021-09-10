STAFF REPORT
BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Two people were injured, one fatally, in a two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at 4:15 p.m., Sept. 9, on Highway 161, south of Highway Z.
A 2013 Chevrolet Malibu was being driven north by 40-year-old Isiah L. Hoskins of Curryville while a 2005 Jeep Cherokee, operated by 39-year-old Rebecca A. Fuerst of New Hartford, was southbound.
According to the accident report the collision occurred when the Chevrolet crossed over the centerline and struck the Jeep head on.
Hoskins, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, was taken to the Bibb-Veach Funeral Home. Fuerst, who suffered serious injuries, was flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
Neither of the drivers was wearing a safety device.