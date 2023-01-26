NEW LONDON, Mo. — Two people sustained minor injuries in a rollover crash that occurred Wednesday morning near New London.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Patrick L. Ireland, 50, of Hunnewell, Mo., was driving a 2017 Freightliner garbage truck at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, traveling west on Route A, one mile west of New London.
According to the report, the accident occurred when the Freightliner traveled off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned in a creek.
Ireland and a passenger, Daniel L. Barker, 32, of Barry, Ill., were transported by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Ireland was wearing a seat belt. Barker was not.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff's Department and the New London Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.