RENSSELAER, Mo. — Two motorists were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning near Rensselaer.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Elizabeth H. Gainer, 61, of Palmyra, Mo., was driving a 2007 Ford Expedition at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, traveling west on Route A at the intersection with Route H, five miles south of Renssalaer.
According to the accident report, Michael S. Waters, 48, of St. Louis, Mo., was driving a 2019 Freightliner M2 Box Truck south on Route A. The Freightliner failed to yield to the Ford, striking it in the side. Water sustained minor injuries in the collision. Gainer sustained moderate injuries.
Waters was transported by private vehicle to Hannibal Regional Hospital. Gainer was transported by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Both motorists were wearing a seat belt.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff's Department, Ralls County Ambulance District and Center Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.