STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — Officers with the Hannibal Police Department were dispatched by NECOMM personnel at about 2:07 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, to a traffic crash with injuries on U.S. 61 near Progress Road.
During the investigation of the accident, officers determined a white 2014 GMC Yukon driven by a 54-year-old woman from Canton, Mo. was traveling north on U.S. 61 when a blue 2012 Ford Fusion crossed in front of the GMC, resulting in a collision.
The Ford was driven by a 42-year-old woman from Quincy, Ill. Both drivers were transported from the scene by the Marion County Ambulance due to injury.
The Hannibal Police Department was assisted by the Marion County Ambulance District, Hannibal Fire Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Missouri Department of Transportation.
