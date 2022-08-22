CENTER, Mo. — A driver and passenger were injured in a two-vehicle accident Saturday near Center.
The accident occurred at 11:58 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at the intersection of Route A and Route H five miles north of Center.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jose M. Ramirez-Bruno, 26, of Pacific, Mo., was driving a 2017 Honda Accord east when he failed to stop at a stop sign. The Honda struck a 2017 Dodge Durango, driven by Charles R. Rudd, 36, of Canton, Mo. Rudd. Faith E. Kline, 33, also of Canton, was a passenger in the Dodge.
Kline sustained moderate injuries, and Rudd sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision. Both were transported by Ralls County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
Ramirez--Bruno, Rudd and Kline were all wearing seat belts.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff's Office, the Ralls County Ambulance District and the Center Fire Department.
