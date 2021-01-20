FRANKFORD, Mo. — Two people were injured, one seriously, late Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision in Pike County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the mishap occurred at 5:35 p.m., Jan. 19, on U.S. 61 at east outer 61.
Traveling east was a 1997 Ford F150, operated by 82-year-old Leroy Bowen of Frankford. Going north was a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 54-year-old William M. Hinnch of Frankford.
According to the accident report the Ford pulled into the path of the Chevrolet. After striking the Ford the Chevrolet traveled off the right side of the road where it overturned.
Bowen, who sustained serious injuries, was taken to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. Hinnch, whose injuries were described as minor, was taken by private vehicle to Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana.