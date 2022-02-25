BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Both drivers were injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle collision in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on eastbound U.S. 54 at County Road 30 at 7:49 a.m.
Involved in the crash was a 2005 Dodge Dakota driven by a 16-year-old male from Vandalia, Ill., and a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado operated by 29-year-old Amber K. Keethler of Bowling Green.
According to the accident report the Dodge was eastbound on U.S. 54 while the Chevrolet was westbound on U.S. 54. The Dodge began skidding and crossed the centerline, striking the front of the Chevrolet, which ran off the road and struck a ditch.
Keethler, who was wearing a safety device, suffered moderate injuries. She was transported by Pike County ambulance to Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana.
The juvenile, who was wearing a safety device, sustained minor injuries. He was taken by private vehicle to Hannibal Regional Hospital.