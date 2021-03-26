STAFF REPORT
BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Two people were injured Thursday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident in Pike County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the mishap occurred at 12:35 p.m., March 25, on eastbound U.S. 54, east of Pike 31.
A 1997 Ford Crown Victoria was being driven by 57-year-old Judy N. Hernton of Sedalia.
According to the accident report, the Ford improperly passed another vehicle and traveled into the path of an oncoming vehicle. The driver lost control of the Ford which traveled off the right side of the road where it struck an embankment.
Hernton, who was wearing a safety device, suffered minor injuries. Also left with minor injuries was a passenger, 54-year-old Christine E. Grant of Sedalia, who was wearing a safety device.
Both women were transported by ambulance to Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana.