BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Two people were injured Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash in Pike County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the accident happened at 9:10 p.m., Oct. 21, on Route NN, south of County Road 251.
A 2010 Chevrolet Silverado was being driven south by 39-year-old Donald J. Blackwell of Troy. The accident occurred when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
Blackwell, who was wearing a safety device, suffered moderate injuries. A passenger, 34-year-old Ashley R. Miller of Troy, was left with minor injuries. Miller also was wearing a safety device.
Blackwell and Miller were taken by ambulance to Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana.