BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Both drivers were injured Monday morning in a Pike County crash.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the accident occurred at 10:15 a.m., Jan. 11, on northbound U.S. 61 at Route NN.
A 1992 Honda Accord was being driven north by 61-year-old Thomas V. Bagwell of O'Fallon while a 2015 Kia Sorento, operated by 66-year-old Rosalie A. White of Bowling Green, was eastbound.
The collision occurred when the Kia crossed the northbound lanes of U.S. 61 and failed to yield to the Honda.
Both drivers, neither of whom was wearing a safety device, sustained minor injuries. Bagwell was transported by ambulance to SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis. White was taken by ambulance to Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana.