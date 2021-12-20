STAFF REPORT
BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Two people were injured Saturday night in a one-vehicle accident in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the mishap occurred at 8:30 p.m., Dec. 18, on MO 161, south of County Road 313.
Involved in the crash was a 2004 Pontiac GTO driven by 30-year-old Gabriel L. Webster of Bowling Green.
According to the accident report, the vehicle was traveling south on MO 161 when it traveled off the right side of the road. When the driver overcorrected the vehicle exited the left side of the road where it struck a culvert and overturned.
Webster suffered minor injuries. He was taken to Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana by Pike County ambulance.
Suffering serious injuries was a passenger, 30-year-old Skylar W. Standbridge of Hannibal. He was flown to Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Neither Webster or Standbridge was wearing a safety device.
