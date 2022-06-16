BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Two people suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Pike County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened at 7:15 a.m. on U.S. 54, east of Route UU.
Involved in the mishap was a 2003 Peterbilt 379 driven by Gerald T. Ardrey, 46, of Troy and a 2003 International MA025 operated by Branden L. Viverette, 18, of St. Louis.
According to the incident report the Peterbilt was slowing for another vehicle which was attempting to make a left turn. The driver of the International was reportedly following too closely and was distracted by a cell phone, and did not notice that the Peterbilt was slowing. The front of the International struck the unit being towed by the Peterbilt.
Ardrey and Viverette, who were both wearing safety devices, were transported to Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana by Pike County EMS.
