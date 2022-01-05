BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Two people were injured Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at 5:15 p.m., Jan. 4, on the northbound U.S. 61 intersection with Highway WW.
Involved in the crash was a 2019 Ram 1500 driven by 83-year-old Robert D. Jackson of Center and a 2006 Chrysler Pacifica operated by 40-year-old Devin J. Guidry of Bowling Green.
According to the accident report the Ram failed to yield to the Chrysler, pulled in front of it and was struck by the Chrysler.
Injured was a passenger in the Ram, 80-year-old Janie L. Jackson of Perry. Her injuries were described as moderate. She was transported by Pike County ambulance to Saint Joseph West.
Suffering minor injuries was a passenger in the Chrysler, 39-year-old Nicole R. Fairchild of St. Louis. She was transported by Pike County ambulance to Pike County Hospital in Louisiana.
Both of the injured were wearing safety devices.
