LOUISIANA, Mo. — Two Louisiana residents were injured Tuesday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash in Pike County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the accident happened at 5:30 p.m., May 25, on Highway UU, west of U.S. 54.
A 2011 GMC Terrain was being driven east by 54-year-old Michael A. Everett of Louisiana. According to the accident report the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road where it struck a driveway and became airborne. The vehicle then struck the ground and overturned.
Everett, who was wearing a safety device, suffered serious injuries. He was flown to Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Also injured was a passenger, 36-year-old Adam W. Henderson of Louisiana. Henderson, who was wearing a safety device, sustained moderate injuries. He was taken by ambulance to Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana.