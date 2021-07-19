BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Two people were injured Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 12:15 p.m., July 16, on Highway 161 at County Road 407.
A 2007 Chevrolet Uplander was being driven west by 36-year-old Tiffany R. Little of Troy while a 2002 Buick Century, operated by 46-year-old Chad D. Dempsey of New Hartford was southbound.
The patrol reported the crash occurred when the Chevrolet failed to yield to the Buick, which resulted in the front of the Buick striking the passenger side of the Chevrolet.
Dempsey suffered moderate injuries. A passenger in the Chevrolet, 31-year-old Jordan D. Clark of Troy, suffered minor injuries. Dempsey was taken by Pike County ambulance to Saint Joseph West Hospital in Lake St. Louis while Clark was taken by Pike County ambulance to Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana.
Both were wearing safety devices.