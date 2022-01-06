STAFF REPORT
BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Two people suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred at 7 a.m., Jan. 5, on Route B, west of County Road 122.
Involved in the mishap was a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 driven by 33-year-old Justin L. Fuget of New London.
According to the accident report the vehicle crossed the center of the road, ran off the left side of the roadway where it struck a tree and became submerged in a creek.
In addition to Fuget, also injured was a passenger, 38-year-old Jessica M. Ellsworth of Hannibal.
Both Fuget and Ellsworth were taken by private vehicle to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.