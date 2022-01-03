HUNNEWELL, Mo. — Two people were injured Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Monroe County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at 5:05 p.m., Jan. 2, on Route EE, 3 miles east of Hunnewell.
Involved in the collision was a 2006 Dodge 3500 driven by 28-year-old Skyler J. Timbrook of Monroe City and a 2021 Chevrolet 1500 operated by 69-year-old Keith O. Paris of Monroe City.
According to the accident report the mishap occurred when the Chevrolet failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by the Dodge.
Keith O. Paris, who was wearing a safety device, sustained moderate injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
A passenger in the Chevrolet, 73-year-old Carla S. Paris of Monroe City, was seriously injured. She was wearing a safety device. Carla Paris was transported by ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
