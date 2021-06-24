MONROE CITY, Mo. — Two Monroe City residents were seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle in Monroe County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the accident happened at 4:21 p.m., June 23, on U.S. 24, 3 miles west of Monroe City.
A 2016 Chevrolet Colorado was being driven westbound by 49-year-old Steven L. Kempker of Stoutsville while a 2005 Pontiac G6, operated by 30-year-old Ethan J. Messer Monroe City, was eastbound.
According to the accident report the collision occurred when the Chevrolet attempted to make a left turn and traveled into the path of the Pontiac.
In addition to Messer also injured was a passenger in the Pontiac, a 7-year-old male of Monroe City. Both of the injured, who wearing safety devices when the mishap occurred, were flown to University Hospital in Columbia.