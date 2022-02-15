PALMYRA, Mo. — Two people suffered minor injuries Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at 4:25 p.m., Feb. 14, on MO 168, 4 miles west of Palmyra.
Involved in the mishap was a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by 26-year-old Aaron A. Bevill of Ewing and a 2022 Toyota Tacoma operated by 46-year-old Russell W. Hallemeyer of Moberly.
According to the accident report, the Chrysler crossed the centerline and struck the Toyota.
Bevill was treated at the scene for his injuries. Hallemeyer was transported by Marion County ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Both men were wearing safety devices at the time of the accident.
