MONROE CITY, Mo. — Two people were injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident in Marion County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash occurred at 4:20 p.m., Oct. 29, on U.S. 36, 4 miles east of Monroe City.
Traveling west were a 2019 Volvo driven by 41-year-old Alton L. McKinnon of Collins, Ga., and a 1995 International operated by 57-year-old Brian E. Meranda of Center. According to the accident report the Volvo struck the rear of the International. The Volvo then traveled off the left side of the road, crossed the median and then came to rest in the eastbound lanes of the highway.
Suffering minor injuries were the driver of the Volvo and a passenger in the vehicle, 43-year-old Eureka L. McKinnon of Springfield, Ill.
Both of the injured were taken by ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.