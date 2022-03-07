STAFF REPORT
WEST QUINCY, Mo. — Both drivers suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred at 2:55 p.m., March 4, on U.S. 24, 2 miles west of West Quincy.
Involved in the collision was the 2018 Chevrolet truck driven by 52-year-old Steven J. Coffey of Palmyra and a 2020 GMC truck operated by 84-year-old D.J. Frieden of Taylor.
According to the accident report the GMC was eastbound in the westbound lane and met the westbound Chevrolet head on.
Both men were transported by the Adams County Illinois Ambulance District to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
