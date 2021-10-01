BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Two Hannibal women were seriously injured Thursday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 10:40 a.m. Thursday, on northbound U.S. 61, north of Highway ZZ.
Involved in the crash was a 2001 Buick Century driven by 52-year-old Melita A. Gaston of Hannibal.
According to the accident report, the vehicle was traveling south when the driver lost control of the car. The Buick traveled through the median, crossed over the northbound lanes of U.S. 61, ran off the roadway and struck a bluff.
Gaston, who was wearing a safety device, was flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
Also injured was a passenger, 42-year-old Kisa Thompson of Hannibal. Thompson, who was also wearing a safety device, was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital by Ralls 6 EMS.