HANNIBAL — Two Hannibal teens were injured Thursday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the mishap occurred at 4:03 p.m., Dec. 2, on County Road 432, 1 mile northwest of Hannibal.
Involved in the accident was a 2005 Buick Rainier Sport Utility driven by a 16-year-old male from Hannibal.
According to the accident report when the driver lost control the vehicle traveled off the north side of the roadway and overturned.
The driver, who suffered moderate injuries, was transported by Marion County ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Also injured was a passenger, 18-year-old Mason W. Culp of Hannibal. His injuries were described as minor. He refused treatment at the scene.
Both vehicle occupants were wearing safety devices.
