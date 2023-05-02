SPALDING, Mo. — Two Hannibal teenagers were injured in a one-vehicle crash early Monday morning near Spalding.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said MacKenzie I. Smashey, 18, of Hannibal, was driving a 2005 Toyota Camry at 4:15 a.m. Monday, traveling south on Route H, one-half mile south of Spalding.
The accident report stated the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck an embankment. Smashey sustained moderate injuries. A 16-year-old female who was a passenger in the vehicle was seriously injured.
The passenger was transported by private vehicle to Hannibal Regional Hospital. Smashey was transported by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Both vehicle occupants were wearing a seat belt.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff's Department, Ralls County Ambulance District and Center Fire Department.
