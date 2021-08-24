HANNIBAL — Two Hannibal residents were injured Monday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at 11:10 a.m., Aug. 23, on Route MM, 1 mile west of Hannibal.
A 1994 Ford Ranger was being driven east by 21-year-old Kearston R. Gillum of Hannibal.
According to the accident report the vehicle traveled off the south side of the road and overturned, ejecting both occupants.
Gillum, who sustained serious injuries, was transported by Marion County ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital. She was then flown to University Hospital in Columbia.
A passenger, 26-year-old Jared S. Newton of Hannibal, suffered moderate injuries. He was transported by private vehicle to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Neither of the injured were wearing a safety device.