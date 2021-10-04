STAFF REPORT
PALMYRA, Mo. — Two Philadelphia residents suffered minor injuries Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the mishap occurred at 2:40 p.m., on Mo. 168, 4 miles west of Palmyra.
Involved in the crash was a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado that was being driven west by 61-year-old Terry D. Dennis of Philadelphia.
According to the accident report the pickup ran off the south side of the road and overturned.
In addition to the driver also injured was a passenger, 52-year-old Kathleen Dennis of Philadelphia.
Both the driver and passenger were wearing a safety device. They were transported by Marion County ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.