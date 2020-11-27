HANNIBAL — Two Clarksville residents were arrested in Hannibal on Thursday, Nov. 26, in connection with an alleged theft of a truck.
Hannibal Police said they located a stolen truck parked behind a local motel. Evidence within the vehicle led officers to the room where two people were staying. At the room Gabrielle L. Moore, 26, of Clarksville, was taken into custody at the doorway. Police said Thomas A. Harrison, 44, of Clarksville, fled out the second story window and was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. Harrison was taken to the Marion County Jail on multiple felony warrants. Marion County authorities expect to add other charges.
Moore was released pending review for charges of tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.