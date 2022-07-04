LA GRANGE, Mo. — Two Bowling Green residents suffered minor injuries Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Lewis County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the it occurred at 3:05 p.m. on U.S. 61, five miles south of La Grange.
Involved in the mishap was a 1991 Dodge 2500 truck driven by Nathan A. Stahl, 18, of Maywood and a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country operated by Jacob J. Martin, 32, of Hannibal.
According to the incident report, the Dodge failed to yield to the northbound Chrysler while turning onto the highway and was struck.
Injured were two passengers in the Chrysler, Sonya L. Osteen, 28, and a juvenile female, both of Bowling Green.
The injured were transported by ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.