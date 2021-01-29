PALMYRA, Mo. — Two suspects are in custody facing several drug charges after a joint investigation on Wednesday between the Palmyra Police Department and the Marion County Health Department.
A Palmyra officer saw two people acting suspiciously at about 7:42 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, at Abel's Quik Stop, 101 N. Main St. With the assistance of Marion County Sheriff's deputies, officers made contact with the individuals. During the investigation, law enforcement officials reported Betty M. Bates, 41, of Palmyra, Mo. was in possession of what they believed to be marijuana.
The Sheriff's Department’s canine alerted on the car the subjects were in. A search was conducted on the vehicle, officers allegedly found a total of 39 grams of marijuana and 24.5 grams of methamphetamine, either on the suspects or in the vehicle.
Officers arrested the operator of the vehicle, Daniel Slavin, 61, of Gibbs, Mo. Officers reported Gibbs was in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. Bates was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a loaded firearm found at the scene.
Both suspects were placed on a 24-hour hold at the Marion County Law Enforcement Center.
Warrants were issued for Bates for two Class D felonies, one Class C felony and one Class E felony for drug and weapons charges, possession/delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.
Warrants were issued for Slavin for one class C felony and one Class D felony for possession/delivery of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Bates and Slavin remain in the Marion County jail with $50,000 cash only bonds.