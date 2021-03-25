HANNIBAL — Two children were killed in the Wednesday afternoon house fire in Hannibal.
Marion County Coroner Rick Jones reported Logan Shanks, 5, and Summer Shanks, 6, were pronounced dead at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
A man also was found in the burning house at 1800 Grace St. He was first treated at the local hospital, then transported to the University Hospital in Columbia, according to the Hannibal Fire Department.
One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was treated and released at the hospital.
The fire report was received at 2:57 p.m. March 24. All 11 on-duty firefighters responded. They found flames in the front of the house. Four HFD administrators and seven off-duty firefighters also assisted.
The state fire marshal’s office and HFD investigator were called to the scene. Also assisting were the Hannibal Police Department, Hannibal Board of Public Works and Marion County Ambulance District.
On Thursday the fire department reported the fire had been ruled unintentional.
The HFD spokesman said the department “would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the family and our community during this time of loss.”
The department also reminded everyone to discuss a family fire emergency safety plan.
Services for Summer and Logan Shanks are pending. The James O’Donnell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.