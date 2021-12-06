HANNIBAL — Two Hannibal men were arrested by Hannibal Police early Friday evening, following a report of shots fired.
The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charged Shawn T. Nichols, 54, of Hannibal, with unlawful use of a weapon and Ted L. Kealen, 33, of Hannibal, with domestic assault. The charges stem from an incident at 6:11 p.m. Friday.
The Hannibal Police Department said officers with responded to a report of gunfire at South Hayden and Willow streets. As officers responded to the scene, one vehicle reportedly was fleeing the area. Officers found the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Nichols allegedly was possessed a firearm and was arrested without incident.
Police said officers determined Kealen had been involved in a domestic disturbance with a woman in the 600 block of Willow. They reported Nichols had fired the gun due to the domestic disturbance.
Kealen was arrested without incident. The woman had minor injuries, and no one was injured as a result of the gunfire. Nichols and Kealen were taken to the Marion County Jail. Their bonds were set at $25,000 cash or surety.
Nichols posted bond. Kealen remains in custody.