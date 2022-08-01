HANNIBAL — One man has been charged with kidnapping and weapons charges and a second suspect faces weapons charges following a Friday, July 29, incident.
The 10th Circuit Court of Marion County issued warrants for Sean M. Anderson, 29, and Brian L. Blackstun, 29, both of Hannibal, on Sunday.
Anderson is charged with kidnapping, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Blackstun is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.
The charges stem from an incident that officers report began early Friday morning. Anderson and Blackstun were together in a vehicle in the 2800 block of James Road.
Anderson reportedly saw two women he knew. Reports state he believed one of the women stole from one of his family members. He allegedly forced the women to get into the vehicle and leave against their will.
The women were reportedly taken to a remote location. Anderson, armed with a handgun, allegedly threatened their lives.
One woman reportedly agreed to give him property and drugs in exchange for being released. The woman was then told to participate in a robbery of another known acquaintance.
The group traveled to the 3600 block of McMasters, and the woman reportedly went to the acquaintance’s room. Anderson and Blackstun were allegedly near the room when an altercation ensued.
Blackstun reportedly attempted to fire a handgun toward the woman and her acquaintance, however, the firearm malfunctioned.
According to the report, Anderson, Blackstun and the woman fled the area. The two women arrived at the police department on Saturday to file a report.
Anderson and Blackstun were taken into custody within five hours of the report.
Officers report they recovered a firearm from Blackstun.
Anderson and Blackstun remain in the Marion County Jail. Their bonds were set at $100,000 cash only.
