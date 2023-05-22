HANNIBAL — Historic Downtown Hannibal will greet visitors with an authentic Wild West experience when the annual Twain on Main festival returns Saturday and Sunday.

Participants of all ages can enjoy the experience as numerous entertainers, interactive activities and vendors with Western-themed items combine to bring an experience of days gone by. Highlights include live music, Mark Twain reenactments, arts and crafts and the fun-filled Cowboy College for youngsters all weekend.

