HANNIBAL — Historic Downtown Hannibal will greet visitors with an authentic Wild West experience when the annual Twain on Main festival returns Saturday and Sunday.
Participants of all ages can enjoy the experience as numerous entertainers, interactive activities and vendors with Western-themed items combine to bring an experience of days gone by. Highlights include live music, Mark Twain reenactments, arts and crafts and the fun-filled Cowboy College for youngsters all weekend.
On Saturday and Sunday, the action begins with a thrilling Civil War reenactment at Hill and Main Streets, presented by the Missouri Wild Bunch. Schedules and information will be available at this year's Twain on Main headquarters, the Santa House at Hill and Main. Western wear is encouraged, but not required.
The Wild West theme will be present at every turn. More than 100 artisans, vendors, crafters and authors from across the country will be part of the festival. Professor Farquar will present yesteryear-themed performances, Ned Behrensmeyer will be playing piano in front of Java Jive and a petting zoo will delight participants.
The Saloon Wine & Beer Garden will offer adults the chance to enjoy locally produced wines, beers and other refreshments. A seemingly endless array of food vendors will be prepared to serve attendees of all ages in two food courts.
Saturday's live entertainment will include the music of Seth Wade from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Main Stage at Bird and Main Streets, followed by Mark Twain and Saloon Show Guys from 1-2 p.m. The Missouri Wild Bunch will return to Hill and Main Streets at 2 p.m. Dusty James and Abalone Pearl will perform from 2-4 p.m. on the Main Stage. The evening's music continues with an authentic hoedown near the Main Stage, led by Stone Hill from 5-7 p.m.
The fun is scheduled to continue late into Saturday evening, with a variety of events planned at several downtown locations.
Throughout Sunday, Professor Farquar, Ned Behrensmeyer and the Cowboy College will return, along with the wide range of food, beverages and vendors.
The day's live entertainment also includes Seth Wade performing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Main Stage, with Mark Twain and Saloon Show Guys taking the stage from 1-2 p.m. Mike Moore will perform from 2-3 p.m.
The Missouri Wild Bunch will return with its Civil War reenactment at 2 p.m. at Hill and Main Streets. Jenny Manzke will perform on the Main Stage from 3-5 p.m.
There is a small charge for some rides and activities, but the festival is free of charge. The Mark Twain Museum properties will be open for tours. Stores, museums and attractions all along Main St. will also welcome visitors during the weekend.
This year's Twain on Main festival promises to celebrate Mark Twain, deliver a distinctly "Wild West" flair and a give everyone the chance to enjoy a step back in time through music, interactive experiences, distinctive tastes and creativity of all types.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.