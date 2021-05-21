Twain on Main Festival brings Wild West experience back to downtown Hannibal

HANNIBAL — The Twain on Main Festival returns May 29 and May 30 with more family-friendly activities and entertainment than ever, inspired by Mark Twain’s novel, “Roughing It”.
Kenna Bogue, marketing coordinator with the Historic Hannibal Marketing Council, said volunteer teamwork is culminating in the biggest festival yet. Downtown business owners and employees are decorating their windows with Western-style decor and preparing for attractions including saloon shows, gunfights, music and a Cowboy College Ranch, teaching skills like making a rope from bailing twine, roping a calf and panning for gold. Everyone is encouraged to dress up in Wild West attire as they join the fun Saturday, May 29 and Sunday, May 30.
“It’s been a lot of work, and we’re excited to have it back for sure,” she said. “I’m really thankful for all the volunteers that have put it together, especially Linda Studer, who owns Mississippi Marketplace — the chair — she’s done quite an extraordinary amount of work.”
Studer talked about how “Buffy Lou”, a buffalo which will be part of the bow and arrow and lasso activities at the Cowboy College Ranch, arrived in the cubby at Mississippi Marketplace. Paul Miller made the buffalo and named her for the upcoming activities. Studer said “Buffy Lou” has generated quite a bit of attention from passersby, and she said the windows of businesses all around are transforming each day with a Wild West flair.
Studer smiled as she pointed to the parking lot at Bird and Main streets where the Saloon Stage will be set up, with events including Mark Twain Presents by Jim Waddell, Wild West Saloon Shows and Music each day. The South Fork Regulators will present 1880s gunfights at the corner of Center and Main streets and the Cowboy Clinic Ranch, pony rides and a petting zoo will be on Hill St. all day Saturday and Sunday.
Visitors can also compete for prizes in the costume contest, as well as serve as deputies to help foil a bank robbery attempt. There will be 108 vendors with arts and crafts and other Western-themed items and street musicians will perform throughout each day. Professor Farquar and Polecat Annie will return with their Great American Medicine Show, and a Country Hoe-Down with the Red Dirt Country Band will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, at the Saloon Stage.
Studer said her office is filled with lassos and bows and arrows, and she shared in the excitement felt by others who were working together to take downtown Hannibal back in time for the weekend.
“I’m super, super happy about being able for us to have the Twain on Main Festival this year,” she said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for families and people to come out and have some fun for free, and it’s also an opportunity for people to learn about Mark Twain’s book, ‘Roughing It’. So it’s a Western theme... I think it’s going to be a ton of fun.”
More information and a full calendar of events are available by visiting www.twainonmain.com or the event’s Facebook page.