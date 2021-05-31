HANNIBAL — Twain on Main brought about double the crowd to downtown Hannibal on Saturday and Sunday, with performances, free activities and wares from more than 100 vendors mixing with Wild West motifs business storefronts for a step back in time to the Wild West.
The theme for the expanded festival was “Roughing It”, based on Mark Twain novel. Throughout the weekend, dozens of children got to track down ‘Ol Sledge, played by Jim Dewey. Dale DeLaPorte, who portrayed Wild Bill Hickok, sheriff of Roughing It Town, led the posse. Melissa Cummins, marketing and community relations manager at the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and a member of the Twain on Main committee, portrayed Annie Oakley and helped visitors to the Cowboy College Ranch pan for gold and lasso calves.
Wanted posters featuring the likeness of Sledge, Oakley and other characters were displayed throughout downtown, and children received a piece of gold whenever they found the character they were looking for.
“We had a large group of kids that signed up to be kids to join the posse, and Wild Bill led them down the street and back. ‘Ol Sledge ran across the street, the kids saw him and they threw him in the jail. It was funny. It went over really well,” Cummins said.
Toms and Beckys showed children how to play old-fashioned games in the Boyhood Home Garden like yarn dolls, marbles and gunny sack races.
The saloon shows featured a variety of entertainment, including music and Jim Waddell with Mark Twain Presents. Street musicians played up and down Main Street, and performances included Professor Farquar and Polecat Annie’s Great American Medicine Show.
The South Fork Regulators moved their gunfight reenactments to Main and Hill streets, so participants in the Cowboy College could be closer to the action. Cummins said they plan to set up an encampment across from the Cowboy College Ranch next year.
Cummins commended all the community members who worked together for the event. DeLaPorte made the pole signs for the Cowboy College and Paul Miller made the corral fencing and a buffalo made from wood and carpet named “Buffy Lou”. Cummins created the banner for the OK Corral and painted signs, pointing out how DeLaPorte was a perfect fit as the sheriff of Roughing It Town.
“The kids have latched on to him. Earlier, there was a little boy who wouldn’t let go of him. His eyes were as big as saucers — ‘you’re the sheriff’,” Cummins said.
Bleigh Construction donated sand and pea gravel for the gold panning. Cummins painted some of the pieces of gravel with gold spray paint, so prospectors could find some treasure to take home.
“Kids are panning for it, and they’re having a blast,” Cummins said.
Sophia Aggers, 8, got some coaching from her mother, Jessica Aggers, before roping the calf. It was her first time visiting the festival. Cummins described the turnout as “tremendous”, commending all the community members who worked together to make the festival the biggest yet.
“She said lassoing the calf was “a little hard but also fun”. Sophia enjoyed seeing all of the animals at the nearby petting zoo, including the llama.
“And I like the big goat because it stands on the bar and eats from the tree,” Sophia said. Her mother enjoyed the chance to experience the Wild West atmosphere with her daughter.
“I’m glad the community was able to put it on, and that we’re all able to get out here and have some fun,” Aggers said.
At the archery section, special suction cup-tipped arrows and handmade wooden bows were ready for visitors of all ages to shoot at “Buffy Lou” and the targets.
Jeremy Whittingham was happy for the chance to assist his sons, Zachary Whittingham, 11, and Noah Whittingham, 5, as they aimed to shoot the buffalo and the targets.
Zachary and Noah both agreed visiting the animals was their favorite part so far. The boys each have modern bows at home, and they noticed the differences with the bows from the 1880s. They enjoyed the activities, and Zachary said this was their second visit after coming to Twain on Main three years ago.
Jeremy Whittingham was happy for the opportunity to share the family fun with his sons while learning about a bygone era.
“It’s been a cool experience to get to see some of the stuff of the past, and let them see it,” he said. “It’s educational, too. We homeschool, so it’s somewhat educational for us, too, getting to see some of this old stuff and talk about it.”
Cummins said she has ideas for further expanding the Cowboy College with even more activities, as well as street performers like a card shark for children to interact with. She encouraged community members who would like to get involved to reach out to the Historic Hannibal Market Council.