HANNIBAL — One-hundred area families have received whole turkeys this month thanks to the team efforts of HNB Bank, County Market and Douglass Community Services.
Darrick Freidank, director of marketing at HNB Bank, said members of the marketing committee met to see what could be done to feed local families in need during a particularly challenging year, and they determined they would be able to donate turkeys for local families. Freidank contacted County Market General Manager Kim Ruhl, who located the turkeys, and Community Outreach Initiatives Director Stacey Nicholas and COI Assistant Alice Stevenson at Douglass Community Services, who established a distribution date and location for the outreach event.
Freidank said HNB Bank provides outreach and donations each year, but bank workers wanted to do something more to offset hardships posed by the pandemic.
“We wanted to make essentially a special effort to help out the community and the families of the Hannibal area,” Freidank said, expressing his gratitude for the team approach.
Everyone involved made sure the process went smoothly, and Freidank said it was critical due to challenges posed by this year’s circumstances.
“It’s definitely a great feeling to get to do something very personal for the families of the community,” Freidank said, noting the issue of food insecurity is sometimes ‘brushed under the rug.’ “Just being able to fight against something, definitely brought a smile to your face. And we could see the direct impact with the families who picked it up. The smiles on their faces and the ‘thank yous’ were all worth it.”
Ruhl said County Market officials were excited to be a part of the effort by locating the turkeys, and he stressed how the experience reflects brighter days ahead.
“It’s working together. Like Darrick mentioned, it has been a challenging year, but we have to go forward and look for the positive things and help in any way we can,” Ruhl said. “It was a great opportunity.”