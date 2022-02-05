Tuesday meeting will highlight direction for Palmyra Community Improvement District

PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra business owners and community members will get the chance to learn more about the burgeoning Community Improvement District during a meeting on Tuesday.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at 306 S. Main St., next to the Palmyra Spectator. Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, explained the public event will feature large prints showing the proposed boundaries for the district, along with a PowerPoint presentation and a question-and-answer session.
Mehaffy has been working with community stakeholders and city officials to develop the plans for the CID throughout 2021. The Palmyra City Council approved the CID during their July 16 meeting, and council member Brock Fahy has been busy reaching out to representatives from several community businesses about the Tuesday public meeting.
Fahy has discussed the CID with several business owners, and he’s looking forward to getting to meet with several of them so they can see what the program will look like. He noted how the CID is exciting for business vitality and for beautifying the historic structures throughout the district.
Fahy is looking forward to strong attendance for the meeting, encouraging widespread community involvement and providing information about the resources the CID will make available.
Fahy said people often ask about grants or other funding options to support their existing business. He stressed how the CID will enable improvements such as wiring updates, roof repairs and tuckpointing to rejuvenate a building facade.
HREDC will provide technical assistance to the City of Palmyra and members of the CID Board. Two funding options for redevelopment include a sales tax of up to one percent, only within the CID boundaries, and a property tax abatement program — which establishes a tax levy to match the property owner’s offset tax. The result is neutral to taxpayers.
The CID’s goal is to provide incentives for private investment in Palmyra. In turn, the investments are used so existing properties can bring in the property tax, personal property tax and sales tax levels they should, Mehaffy explained.
Also, the CID will generate more new business investments and residential opportunities, helping with promotions to attract more businesses and residents to the Flower City. Mehaffy said the CID involves a three-pronged approach focusing on coordinated promotion, physical property improvements and infrastructure/streetscape improvements.
Fahy looks forward to the various improvements the Palmyra CID will bring to local businesses and the community as a whole.
“I think all of this is going to be a huge step, and a facelift for our downtown area — and heading out to the highway as well — to really attract people into Palmyra in every aspect,” he said.
